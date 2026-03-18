VENEZUELA TO IRAN TO CUBA: John Michael Chambers Maps the Deep State Dismantling





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v76za14-from-the-cias-puppets-to-the-peoples-victory-why-iran-is-just-the-beginning.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





They chanted "Death to America" for decades. Now they're dancing in the streets—thanking the president who finally set them free.





In this powerful monologue, John Michael Chambers connects the dots between Obama's midnight cargo jet packed with $1.6 billion in cash, the 444-day hostage crisis under Jimmy Carter, and the surgical operation now unfolding in Iran. This isn't another endless war—it's the systematic dismantling of the global deep state syndicate, one puppet regime at a time.





Chambers reveals the strategic sequence: Venezuela first—in and out in 12 hours, rescuing Americans while exposing the election theft connection. Iran now—taking out the terror sponsors who attempted assassination plots against Trump and built nuclear capabilities while the world watched. Cuba next. Mexico. North Korea. And finally, Israel—saved for last as the crown jewel of liberation.





The women of Iran are removing their burkas in public squares. Iranian-Americans in LA are weeping with gratitude. And Operation Epic Fury is 100% on track.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.