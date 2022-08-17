Twilight Of The Neocons? Liz Cheney Laughed Out Of Wyoming

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published August 17, 2022
Soon-to-be-former US Rep Liz Cheney suffered a stunning loss in yesterday's Wyoming Republican primary. As with all neocons, she was undeterred by failure, threatening to "do whatever it takes" to stop Trump. Also today, racism in Minneapolis and sketchy voting in LA Soros DA recall.
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's Washington Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anatomy-of-a-police-state-tickets-366089773367