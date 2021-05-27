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Did Spies Kill Princess Diana? UK Author Peter Hounam Weighs In
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83 views • May 27, 2021
Today on TruNews, we examine the mysterious circumstances of Princess Diana’s death and how she may have been the 1st casualty of the war between the abusive elite and the populous class.
We speak with British investigator Peter Hounam about the numerous reports of SAS and CIA involvement in an assassination plot to ‘save’ the Royal Family, and we relate it to the current scandal engulfing the House of Windsor, through Di’s son, Prince Harry.
Edward Szall, Peter Hounam. Airdate 5/27/21.
We speak with British investigator Peter Hounam about the numerous reports of SAS and CIA involvement in an assassination plot to ‘save’ the Royal Family, and we relate it to the current scandal engulfing the House of Windsor, through Di’s son, Prince Harry.
Edward Szall, Peter Hounam. Airdate 5/27/21.
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