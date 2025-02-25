Stasi Starmer and His Thought Police Arresting Grannies – A Cabinet Full of Wrong’uns | UK Column

- Daily Mail: Labour minister is SACKED after vile jibe saying he hopes pensioners who don't vote for the party 'die before the next election' - as we expose his racist and sexist messages

- Daily Mail: Knock knock, it's the Thought Police: As thousands of criminals go uninvestigated, detectives call on a grandmother. Her crime? She went on Facebook to criticise Labour councillors at the centre of the 'Hope you Die' WhatsApp scandal exposed by the MoS

- GOV.UK: PM statement in Denmark: 9 April 2018

“[…] the shared threat Russia poses to our security on a range of fronts. This increasingly hostile behaviour has involved a sustained campaign of cyber espionage, and disruption […]”

Mirrored - UK Column Extracts





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/