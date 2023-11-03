Create New Account
HISTORICAL! SABOTAGE & SCRIPTURE = NUCLEAR ARMAGEDDON!
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Nov 2, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:

US ABANDONS HAMAS HOSTAGES -LIKE AFGHANISTAN!

BOTH BORDER PATROLS -US/ISRAEL IN ON IT!

TERRIBLE TORAH TRUTHS REVEAL RESET!

AMERICA A SAD SATANIC SIDESHOW?


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ta0u5-historical-sabotage-and-scripture-nuclear-armageddon.html

Keywords
sabotageusisraelscripturesatanicunited statesafghanistannucleartorahhamasarmageddonresethostagestruthsjeffrey pratherabandonssideshowprather pointamercaborder patrols

