Political Strategies for Ideological Expansion and Power Consolidation in Democratic Frameworks

This scholarly essay explores how fringe political ideologies gain mainstream influence through strategic infiltration, emotional appeals, and long-term planning in democratic systems. It examines historical shifts where minorities become majorities, resurgence tactics, and methods to maintain power without endorsing specific agendas.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/political-strategies-for-ideological

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