https://gettr.com/post/p23wxh53c32
1/4/2023 Miles Guo: The future digital currency exchanges must fulfill three immediate requests to ensure the safety of digital assets: first, to find a third-party to hold its customer’s funds; second, to implement blockchain-based audit; third, to store digital asset data in satellites
#digitalcurrencyexchange #blockchainbasedaudit #hotwallet #coldwallet
1/4/2023 文贵直播： 未来数字货币交易所需要马上具备三个条件以保障数字资产的安全性：一是找到第三方作为资金托管人；二是要区块链审计；三是数字资产数据要存储在卫星上
#数字货币交易所 #区块链审计 #热钱包 #冷钱包
