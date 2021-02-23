© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Sky At Pearson Airport Refusing Covid Test And Quarantine
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
1424 views • February 23, 2021
MIRRORED from Frame Of Mind
This is how you assert your rights as a Canadian citizen. You can Refuse the test and quarantine. Don't waste time waiting in a 2 hour lineup.
This is how you assert your rights as a Canadian citizen. You can Refuse the test and quarantine. Don't waste time waiting in a 2 hour lineup.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.