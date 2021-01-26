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SYDNEY POWELL [V] FOX Faction in Election System STANDOFF | Year ZERO RESET Paves GODDESS Return
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85 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 11/23/2020 to YouTube►
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #SupplyChainShutdown #BitcoinReset #TeslaTech
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
WATCH THIS FIRST - Important *PATREON PREVIEW* Video Posted to Theta: https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8
Australia & China Supply Disruptions: https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-china-trade/australia-says-china-trade-disruptions-deeply-troubling-idUSKBN27M12O
Apple Freezes China Manufacturing: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-suspends-business-pegatron-over-051544927.html
Dominion Alteration Insight: https://twitter.com/CodeMonkeyZ/status/1328342166007992323
Analyzing the Data Trends of Ballot Counting: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/it-defies-logic-scientist-finds-telltale-signs-election-fraud-after-analyzing-mail-ballot
Sydney Powell and the Case Against the System: https://www.theepochtimes.com/fec-chairman-if-sidney-powell-says-there-was-rampant-voter-fraud-i-believe-her_3582495.html
Sydney Powell Ready to "Overturn and Invalidate": https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sidney-powell-says-trump-legal-team-will-sue-officials-invalidate-election-results
Fox Losing Numbers/Ratings: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/nov/15/fox-news-trump-criticism-supporters | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fox-tumbles-trump-urges-followers-switch-newsmax
Dark Winter Agenda: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
US Forgets about Tik Tok?: https://www.wsj.com/articles/commerce-department-announces-stay-of-tiktok-shutdown-order-11605213481?mod=searchresults_pos1&;page=1
Keiser Report Episode 1618: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2AQ54Eb9mQ&;feature=youtu.be
Article [V], Beijing and Biden: https://buchanan.org/blog/beijing-sends-biden-a-warning-142370
Dark Journalist and Catherine Austin Fitts Interview 11/13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sW3TNGBukw
Velocity of Money Increasing Article: https://www.rogueeconomics.com/bill-bonner-diary/the-velocity-of-money-is-increasing/
Bix Weir - Where are all The US Mint Coins?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojeUKSjm9_o
Worse Case Scenario for Softbank: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/11/17/softbanks-masa-son-we-want-to-be-prepared-for-the-worst-case-scenario.html?&;qsearchterm=masa%20son
David Dubyne and Shipping Woes upcoming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID8jo6StI5c
NASA Nuclear Plants on the Moon: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/NASA-Wants-To-Build-A-Nuclear-Plant-On-The-Moon.html
Von Braun Space Hotel: https://www.space.com/gateway-foundation-von-braun-space-station.html
Chinese Stealth Tech "Leak": https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/china%E2%80%99s-stealth-jh-xx-fighter-bomber-giant-mystery-172722
Marines Now in Space: https://www.spacecom.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2415093/marine-corps-commandant-directs-activation-of-space-service-component/
Tesla Spontaneous Combustion: https://nbc-2.com/news/2020/11/19/tesla-crash-sends-batteries-car-parts-flying-into-nearby-homes/#:~:text=Investigators%20said%20that%20hundreds%20of,separate%20homes%2C%20starting%20small%20fires.
Plasma Arc Recycling: https://www.explainthatstuff.com/plasma-arc-recycling.html
Pentagon and KNOWN UFO Connection: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a33413777/pentagon-ufo-program-materials-vehicles/
LAVETTE Signs and Symbols Video (for further research): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbj_nmEHqLU
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #SupplyChainShutdown #BitcoinReset #TeslaTech
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
WATCH THIS FIRST - Important *PATREON PREVIEW* Video Posted to Theta: https://www.theta.tv/video/vidmvksc165sy1d1bx8
Australia & China Supply Disruptions: https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-china-trade/australia-says-china-trade-disruptions-deeply-troubling-idUSKBN27M12O
Apple Freezes China Manufacturing: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-suspends-business-pegatron-over-051544927.html
Dominion Alteration Insight: https://twitter.com/CodeMonkeyZ/status/1328342166007992323
Analyzing the Data Trends of Ballot Counting: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/it-defies-logic-scientist-finds-telltale-signs-election-fraud-after-analyzing-mail-ballot
Sydney Powell and the Case Against the System: https://www.theepochtimes.com/fec-chairman-if-sidney-powell-says-there-was-rampant-voter-fraud-i-believe-her_3582495.html
Sydney Powell Ready to "Overturn and Invalidate": https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sidney-powell-says-trump-legal-team-will-sue-officials-invalidate-election-results
Fox Losing Numbers/Ratings: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/nov/15/fox-news-trump-criticism-supporters | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fox-tumbles-trump-urges-followers-switch-newsmax
Dark Winter Agenda: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
US Forgets about Tik Tok?: https://www.wsj.com/articles/commerce-department-announces-stay-of-tiktok-shutdown-order-11605213481?mod=searchresults_pos1&;page=1
Keiser Report Episode 1618: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2AQ54Eb9mQ&;feature=youtu.be
Article [V], Beijing and Biden: https://buchanan.org/blog/beijing-sends-biden-a-warning-142370
Dark Journalist and Catherine Austin Fitts Interview 11/13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sW3TNGBukw
Velocity of Money Increasing Article: https://www.rogueeconomics.com/bill-bonner-diary/the-velocity-of-money-is-increasing/
Bix Weir - Where are all The US Mint Coins?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojeUKSjm9_o
Worse Case Scenario for Softbank: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/11/17/softbanks-masa-son-we-want-to-be-prepared-for-the-worst-case-scenario.html?&;qsearchterm=masa%20son
David Dubyne and Shipping Woes upcoming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID8jo6StI5c
NASA Nuclear Plants on the Moon: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/NASA-Wants-To-Build-A-Nuclear-Plant-On-The-Moon.html
Von Braun Space Hotel: https://www.space.com/gateway-foundation-von-braun-space-station.html
Chinese Stealth Tech "Leak": https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/china%E2%80%99s-stealth-jh-xx-fighter-bomber-giant-mystery-172722
Marines Now in Space: https://www.spacecom.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2415093/marine-corps-commandant-directs-activation-of-space-service-component/
Tesla Spontaneous Combustion: https://nbc-2.com/news/2020/11/19/tesla-crash-sends-batteries-car-parts-flying-into-nearby-homes/#:~:text=Investigators%20said%20that%20hundreds%20of,separate%20homes%2C%20starting%20small%20fires.
Plasma Arc Recycling: https://www.explainthatstuff.com/plasma-arc-recycling.html
Pentagon and KNOWN UFO Connection: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a33413777/pentagon-ufo-program-materials-vehicles/
LAVETTE Signs and Symbols Video (for further research): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbj_nmEHqLU
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