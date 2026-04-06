Scientific Discrepancies and Exotic Technology, an interview with Richard Presser and John Smith

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When new ideas clash with established science, tension is inevitable. Exotic tech claims often live outside mainstream validation—but that’s where disruption begins. Are we witnessing misunderstood physics or imaginative leaps? Bridging the gap between theory and proof is key. Until then, curiosity and scrutiny must walk hand in hand.
#ExoticTech #ScienceVsTheory #InnovationDebate #FuturePossibilities #ThinkDeeper
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