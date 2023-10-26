Create New Account
U.S. Rep. Cory Mills | Iran, the United Nations and the Decisions That Await
Iran, the United Nations and the Decisions That Await


U.S. Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL-07) says Iran’s growing threats and attacks need to met with tighter sanctions from the United States and immediate action from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Mills says the U.S. needs to pull out and cut off funding to the United Nations if the UNSC declines to hold Iran accountable.


RealAmericasVoice


