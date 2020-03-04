SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT: Koch/Soros Think Tank Isn't Promoting World Peace After All

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35279
Daniel McAdams joins us today to discuss his recent article, "The Koch-Soros Quincy Project: A Train Wreck of Neocon and 'Humanitarian' Interventionists." We talk about the Quincy Institute, its supporters, and how they are using phony opposition to keep "anti-war" advocates in service of the US empire's "forever war" agenda.