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Panicked Democrats and the Phoney Baloney News Media Trots Out 'Internet Inventor' Al Gore to Attack President Trump and the Arizona Election Integrity Audit (2021-6-27)
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61 views • June 28, 2021
Democrats and the fake news media are clearly in a panic over the push to release preliminary results of the election integrity audit in Arizona this week.
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