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$125 Million Just Poured Into GOF Lab Leak Research
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10 views • October 28, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/27/125-million-poured-into-gof-lab-leak-research.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211027&mid=DM1028424&rid=1304888567
https://www.youtube.com/embed/T_NgT-UEtV4?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a $125 million grant to Washington State University to detect "emerging viruses." Viruses that have not yet "emerged" are those that are manipulated in the lab, aka gain-of-function research
There are 12 partner countries focusing on unknown pathogens from three families, which include coronaviruses (COVID-19), filoviruses (Ebola) and paramyxoviruses (measles and Nipah)
Documents released following a Freedom of Information Act request showed gain-of-function research was performed on two types of coronaviruses to boost pathogenicity and statements from the NIH and NIAID directors before Congress were lies
The August 1, 2021, addendum to the House Foreign Affairs Committee report showed SARS-CoV-2 was released in Wuhan in September and spread through the world using athletes from the 2019 Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019
Some GOP members are calling for the head of the NIAID to resign or to be fired; Sen. Rand Paul has referred the director’s actions to the Department of Justice for an investigation on possible perjury charges
In early 2020, as scientists were analyzing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it was theorized the virulence and infectivity could be explained by gain-of-function research. Months of lab analyses and political arguments ensued over whether the virus was leaked from the lab or developed naturally in the wild.
Despite public outcry and denials from top health experts that the virus was created, the preponderance of the evidence indicates the virus was manipulated in the lab.1 Then, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), publicly announced October 5, 2021, they would grant Washington State University $125 million “to detect emerging viruses.”2
This is far greater than the $7.4 million Newsweek3 reported was granted to the NIAID for gain-of-function work on bat coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Dr. Kanta Subbarao is from the Laboratory of Infectious Disease at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).4
According to Subbarao, these experiments “are routine virological methods” and “emphasized that such experiments in virology are fundamental to understanding the biology, ecology and pathogenesis of viruses and added that much basic knowledge is still lacking for SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV.”
Historically, the NIH had funded gain-of-function research, but this was paused in October 2014. December 19, 2017, the NIH announced they would lift the funding pause on gain-of-function research and stated:5
“We have a responsibility to ensure that research with infectious agents is conducted responsibly, and that we consider the potential biosafety and biosecurity risks associated with such research.”
As Newsweek reported, the "second phase of the project, beginning that year [2019], included additional surveillance work but also gain-of-function research for the purpose of understanding how bat coronaviruses could mutate to attack humans. The project was run by EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit research group, under the direction of president Peter Daszak."6
After months of public and political debate, argument and division, the U.S. government agency USAID stepped into the spotlight again and awarded millions to a university “to make sure the world is better prepared.”....
https://www.youtube.com/embed/T_NgT-UEtV4?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a $125 million grant to Washington State University to detect "emerging viruses." Viruses that have not yet "emerged" are those that are manipulated in the lab, aka gain-of-function research
There are 12 partner countries focusing on unknown pathogens from three families, which include coronaviruses (COVID-19), filoviruses (Ebola) and paramyxoviruses (measles and Nipah)
Documents released following a Freedom of Information Act request showed gain-of-function research was performed on two types of coronaviruses to boost pathogenicity and statements from the NIH and NIAID directors before Congress were lies
The August 1, 2021, addendum to the House Foreign Affairs Committee report showed SARS-CoV-2 was released in Wuhan in September and spread through the world using athletes from the 2019 Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019
Some GOP members are calling for the head of the NIAID to resign or to be fired; Sen. Rand Paul has referred the director’s actions to the Department of Justice for an investigation on possible perjury charges
In early 2020, as scientists were analyzing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it was theorized the virulence and infectivity could be explained by gain-of-function research. Months of lab analyses and political arguments ensued over whether the virus was leaked from the lab or developed naturally in the wild.
Despite public outcry and denials from top health experts that the virus was created, the preponderance of the evidence indicates the virus was manipulated in the lab.1 Then, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), publicly announced October 5, 2021, they would grant Washington State University $125 million “to detect emerging viruses.”2
This is far greater than the $7.4 million Newsweek3 reported was granted to the NIAID for gain-of-function work on bat coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Dr. Kanta Subbarao is from the Laboratory of Infectious Disease at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).4
According to Subbarao, these experiments “are routine virological methods” and “emphasized that such experiments in virology are fundamental to understanding the biology, ecology and pathogenesis of viruses and added that much basic knowledge is still lacking for SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV.”
Historically, the NIH had funded gain-of-function research, but this was paused in October 2014. December 19, 2017, the NIH announced they would lift the funding pause on gain-of-function research and stated:5
“We have a responsibility to ensure that research with infectious agents is conducted responsibly, and that we consider the potential biosafety and biosecurity risks associated with such research.”
As Newsweek reported, the "second phase of the project, beginning that year [2019], included additional surveillance work but also gain-of-function research for the purpose of understanding how bat coronaviruses could mutate to attack humans. The project was run by EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit research group, under the direction of president Peter Daszak."6
After months of public and political debate, argument and division, the U.S. government agency USAID stepped into the spotlight again and awarded millions to a university “to make sure the world is better prepared.”....
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