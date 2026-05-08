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They LIED About the Rapture? The Hidden Origins Christians Never Questioned
Think About It
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For generations, millions of Christians have believed in the Rapture. But where did this doctrine really come from? In this shocking deep dive, we uncover the hidden history behind futurism, Jesuit theology, the Vatican, and the prophecy debates that changed Christianity forever. Is the Rapture biblical… or one of the greatest deceptions of the modern church?


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Keywords
second coming of jesusend times warningbiblical prophecyantichrist systemantichrist revealedend times deceptionrapture deceptionrevelation explainedchristian end timeschristian conspiracyhidden origins of the rapturejesuit rapture theoryfuturism explainedvatican prophecyfalse church prophecybible prophecy documentarytribulation explainedrevelation beast systemcatholic church prophecytruth about the rapture
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy