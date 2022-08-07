Pfizer Documents & Official Real-World Data prove the COVID Vaccines are already causing Mass Depopulation

Covid-19 vaccination is causing mass depopulation.

This is an extremely bold claim to make.

But unfortunately, this bold claim is backed up by a mountain of evidence contained in the confidential Pfizer documents and official Government data from around the world.

The world is at a crossroads, and the elite has two choices. They sustain millions or even billions of people with financial support and help to ensure they survive and live quality lives. Or, they set about to depopulate the world.

Unfortunately, evidence suggests they chose the depopulation route a while ago, and their plan to do so is already in motion.

Here is that sinister and alarming evidence.

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/07/pfizer-docs-official-data-covid-vaccines-causing-depopulation/