Deborah Tainsh Recounts the History of Memorial Day and Her Son’s Ultimate Sacrifice

Deborah Tainsh is a military wife and mom who is passionate about sharing the stories of those who have had to grapple with the death of their loved ones on the battlefield. Deborah’s son, Patrick, was killed in action in 2004 while protecting his comrades and defending the freedoms of Americans. Deborah gives the history of Memorial Day, highlighting that many Americans don’t understand the sacrifice military families have had to make when their loved ones are serving our country. The younger generation doesn’t grasp that our freedoms are not free, she says. The history of Memorial Day and the history of the U.S. military itself is being quietly expunged by our unappreciative government, who doesn’t take care of our veterans as they should.
TAKEAWAYS
Memorial Day is mourning those who have died while serving our country while Veterans Day is honoring those who have served
Take a few moments this Memorial Day to thank God and a veteran for your freedoms and teach your kids to do the same
History is being erased and rewritten in textbooks and through the destruction of monuments so the youth won’t know America’s history
Today in America, it is extremely concerning that less than one percent of our population is actively serving in the military
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
PATRIOT PREPARED (get 10% off with the code TINA): https://bit.ly/3gRZFAz
Heart of a Hawk book: https://amzn.to/45aH1bU
Surviving the Folded Flag book: https://amzn.to/3pNGhJv
🔗 CONNECT WITH DEBORAH TAINSH
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3pf8XLe
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.