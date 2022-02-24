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Rep. Cammack Calls Out Facebook For Facilitating Child Trafficking and Illegal Border Crossings
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41 views • February 24, 2022
Representative Kat Cammack (R-Fl.) discusses with The New American an array of key topics that the mainstream media is not covering, from a recent Democrat bill that facilitates Communist China while claiming to do the opposite to the continued hypocrisy by progressives wanting to defund the police and the U.S. Border Patrol while simultaneity justifying private armed security to protect themselves. In the second half of her interview, Rep. Cammack explains her call for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. She also discusses her letter to Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s role in enabling illegal human trafficking at the Southern border. Rep. Cammack shares details about how Facebook’s Market Place continues to be used as a platform to advertise and organize illegal border crossings into the U.S. from Mexico, with very little to no action from Facebook to stop the postings.
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