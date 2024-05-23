How to Meet Girls!

Wednesday Night Live 22 May 2024





In this episode, we explore the complexities of understanding men's desires and behaviors. We discuss the importance of values in relationships, debunk myths about men's perceptions of successful women, and delve into the challenges of parental overwhelm on emotional regulation. From long-distance relationships to dating app dynamics, we touch on honesty, self-awareness, and the significance of building credibility in communication. Join us for insights on fostering enduring, authentic connections.





