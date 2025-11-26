Maria Zeee-BREAKTHROUGH: Nattokinase Dissolves 84% of Amyloid Microclots Within 2 Hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 150 A new documentary exposes the enormous scale of what many are calling child kidnapping by CPS, Roblox will roll out facial recognition and biometric collection of CHILDREN, done by a firm funded by reported Epstein associate Peter Thiel, and a medical breakthrough for the COVID injected and those who may have experienced shedding: a new study has found Nattokinase dissolves 84% of Amyloid Microclots within 2 hours in vitro. Nicholas Hulscher joins us to discuss.