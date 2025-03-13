A son Born in Captivity's Shadow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed prisoner Loai Sa'abneh shares the emotional experience of reuniting with his son after eight years of imprisonment. Born just months after his father's arrest, Jabal knew him only through photos. In this heartfelt interview, Sa'abneh reflects on the impact of captivity and the role of his son's mother in keeping his presence alive.
Reporting: obada Tahyne
Filmed: 28/02/2025
