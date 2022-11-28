Presidential Pervert: Creepy Joe Biden Stalked Nantucket Children

A populist uprising across China has challenged the China Communist Party for the first time since the Tiananmen Square massacre. Fed up with draconian Covid lockdown policies, Chinese citizens took to the streets in recent days to demand the end of the CCP’s rulership over the country. Citizens also demanded the resignation President Xi. It started with a fire in an apartment building that the communist police had locked. Later in the program, how much longer will the Pervert-in-Chief continue to ogle young girls?

Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/28/22



A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf



It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day



You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate or by calling 1-800-576-2116 or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

