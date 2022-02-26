© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NM DPR (Donestsk's People's Republic) in Ukraine came close to the Volnovakha-Mariupol Highway 022622
Follow
1
Share
Report
270 views • February 26, 2022
I have no idea what he's saying, but this was posted with the video.
NM DPR came close to the Volnovakha-Mariupol highway.
The @wargonzo project, together with the advanced convoy of the NM DPR, passed through 4 settlements previously controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Novoapostolovka, Chicherino, Svobodnoye and Donskoye.
In addition, the Donetsk group of troops overcame the second line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in front of Volnovakha, and also crossed the railway connecting Mariupol and Donetsk, coming close to the main highway.
NM DPR came close to the Volnovakha-Mariupol highway.
The @wargonzo project, together with the advanced convoy of the NM DPR, passed through 4 settlements previously controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Novoapostolovka, Chicherino, Svobodnoye and Donskoye.
In addition, the Donetsk group of troops overcame the second line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in front of Volnovakha, and also crossed the railway connecting Mariupol and Donetsk, coming close to the main highway.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.