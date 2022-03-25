Peter Schweizer on Hunter Biden's Grand Jury Money Laundering Charges and China's Elite Capture

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@The New York Times revealed that the Hunter Biden laptop story was true all along but where is the remorse from the mainstream media? "Red Handed" author Peter Schweizer joins Stu Burguiere to explain how deep the rabbit hole goes with the Biden cover up. Could the real reason be that there is information implicating President Joe Biden on that laptop as well? Peter reveals the truth about the laptop to @BlazeTV's Stu Does America.