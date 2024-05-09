The Victory Day parade begins the ceremonial march

FOR RUSSIA, FOR VICTORY! HOORAY - roars Russian Prez with 9,000+ military personnel echoing back thunderous chant before Victory Day parade (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/37151) kicks off with epic rendition of Russian anthem
West would like to forget lessons of WWII but we remember fate of mankind was decided in grand battles in Moscow, Leningrad, Stalingrad, Mink and Kiev - Putin.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.