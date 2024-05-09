Create New Account
The Victory Day parade begins the ceremonial march
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

FOR RUSSIA, FOR VICTORY! HOORAY - roars Russian Prez with 9,000+ military personnel echoing back thunderous chant before Victory Day parade kicks off with epic rendition of Russian anthem

West would like to forget lessons of WWII but we remember fate of mankind was decided in grand battles in Moscow, Leningrad, Stalingrad, Mink and Kiev - Putin.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

