Peggy Hall On Demanding A Resolution Banning Vaccine Verification

In this video Peggy Hall is speaking at an event sharing California Laws that protect our rights and how WE THE PEOPLE can use them. It's time to stop 'officials in power' from bullying their citizens. All individuals in this jurisdiction are FREE AND EQUAL. Wearing a mask or being bullied into taking a shot or requiring a vaccine verification is against the law.

Visit her sites at The Healthy American.Org Freedom For California.Org



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