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Peggy Hall On Demanding A Resolution Banning Vaccine Verification
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30 views • May 31, 2021
In this video Peggy Hall is speaking at an event sharing California Laws that protect our rights and how WE THE PEOPLE can use them. It's time to stop 'officials in power' from bullying their citizens. All individuals in this jurisdiction are FREE AND EQUAL. Wearing a mask or being bullied into taking a shot or requiring a vaccine verification is against the law.
Visit her sites at The Healthy American.Org Freedom For California.Org
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Visit her sites at The Healthy American.Org Freedom For California.Org
Sign up for our email list at WonHeartInfo.Org
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
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