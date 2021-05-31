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Peggy Hall On Demanding A Resolution Banning Vaccine Verification
WonHeart TV
WonHeart TV
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30 views • May 31, 2021
In this video Peggy Hall is speaking at an event sharing California Laws that protect our rights and how WE THE PEOPLE can use them. It's time to stop 'officials in power' from bullying their citizens. All individuals in this jurisdiction are FREE AND EQUAL. Wearing a mask or being bullied into taking a shot or requiring a vaccine verification is against the law.
Visit her sites at The Healthy American.Org Freedom For California.Org

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vaccine mandatesthe lawpeggy hall
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy