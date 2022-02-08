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Karen Kingston | Luciferase, Gene Editing, IARPA, AI & 5 G Linked to C-19 Vax
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347 views • February 08, 2022
Karen Kingston, former big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower joins us again today to take us through Gene editing, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, the mysterious ingredient listed in Moderna patents (Luciferase), and more! February 8, 2022
You can support Karen's work by donating here:
https://givesendgo.com/miFight
You can also follow Karen's work on her website:
http://mifight.com
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Karen Kingston | Luciferase, Gene Editing, IARPA, AI & 5 G Linked to C-19 Vax
Karen Kingston, MariaZeee, Luciferase, Gene Editing, IARPA, AI, 5 G Linked to C-19 Vax, February 8 2022
Karen Kingston, Luciferase, Gene Editing, February 8 2022
You can support Karen's work by donating here:
https://givesendgo.com/miFight
You can also follow Karen's work on her website:
http://mifight.com
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Karen Kingston | Luciferase, Gene Editing, IARPA, AI & 5 G Linked to C-19 Vax
Karen Kingston, MariaZeee, Luciferase, Gene Editing, IARPA, AI, 5 G Linked to C-19 Vax, February 8 2022
Karen Kingston, Luciferase, Gene Editing, February 8 2022
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