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https://gnews.org/post/pwm2d62f
07/12/2022 Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary: The new COVID variant reinfecting the vaccinated, over 200 solid studies showing natural immunity is better. BA.5 strain has become the majority variant in the US. The rest of the world has moved on. It doesn’t make sense that the Biden administration will extend the COVID-19 public health emergency