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PBS’s jewish Lawyer Caught Saying He Wants Conservative Children Sent to Concentration Camps
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80 views • January 14, 2021
Project Veritas - 12 Jun 2021
An edited video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday depicts a man named Michael Beller, described by the right-wing guerilla news outlet as the "principal counsel" for PBS. In conversations that took place before and after the 2020 presidential election, Beller is heard talking to an undercover journalist in a restaurant-type setting about what should happen to GOP voters.
In the video, Beller shares his extreme views on what should be done with Trump's supporters and their children.
"Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take away their children," Beller says in the video. "And then we'll put them into reeducation camps."
Buzzand_NZ: I was looking for more information about Beller, and found that a he was behind making “Holocaust class” mandatory in Arizona. https://tinyurl.com/y6tqec94
An edited video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday depicts a man named Michael Beller, described by the right-wing guerilla news outlet as the "principal counsel" for PBS. In conversations that took place before and after the 2020 presidential election, Beller is heard talking to an undercover journalist in a restaurant-type setting about what should happen to GOP voters.
In the video, Beller shares his extreme views on what should be done with Trump's supporters and their children.
"Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take away their children," Beller says in the video. "And then we'll put them into reeducation camps."
Buzzand_NZ: I was looking for more information about Beller, and found that a he was behind making “Holocaust class” mandatory in Arizona. https://tinyurl.com/y6tqec94
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