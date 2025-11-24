BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Socialism Betrays the Heart of Christianity
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
75 views • 1 day ago

In a time when a lot of big ideas get packaged as compassion, many Christians are wrestling with how to tell the difference between genuine, voluntary charity and political systems that reshape it into something else entirely. The heart of the debate centers on free will, personal responsibility, and the biblical model of helping others out of love—not compulsion. At the same time, global movements, modern political ideologies, and even some church messaging have blurred those lines, raising questions about how faith, freedom, and charity should actually work together. With new survey data showing shifting attitudes inside American churches, the conversation is becoming impossible to ignore. This piece digs into the tension, the history, and why it matters now.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/why-socialism-betrays-the-heart-of

