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Human Frequency & 5G Interference, Nikola Tesla, Rudolf Steiner, & Energy Healing w/ Dr. Vera Porter
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189 views • April 10, 2020
Sarah Westall

See my exclusive with Dr. Vera Porter on Patreon @ http:/Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Dr. Vera Porter joins the program to share how a human being is much more than the physical. We are electric beings made up of an orchestra of frequencies. The plethora of frequency waves, from electricity, radio, satellite, wifi, and now 5G creates massive disturbance in our energy fields. 5G in particular interferes with our own frequencies, which creates a destructive force by altering our own frequency. The result will be a massive surge in all sorts of physical and mental health problems (which we are already seeing). You can see more of Dr. Vera Porter at https://www.veraporter.ca/

Purchase any product mentioned including C60Complete Gel Caps, Fat Fighting Tetrogen, or DefyTime Capsules @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
fearspirituallovenikola tesladepressionstressvibrationenergy healingsarah westallrudolf steinercovid-19physical bodyenerydr vera porterhuman frequency5g interference
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