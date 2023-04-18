SATAN HAS INFILTRATED THE LUKEWARM CHURCH EXPOSED!

THE CHRISTIAN CHURCH IS ALL BUT DEAD! DRAG QUEEN SHOWS AND CRUDE DANCING IS IN THE CHURCH. MEGA PREACHERS FLASH SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN PAYING HOMAGE TO HIM. THESE 501C-3 CHURCHES GIVE THEIR FAITH TO OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT FOR TAX BREAKS. IT WOULD BE A COLD DAY IN HELL BEFORE I'D SET FROM IN THEIR TRAITOR CHURCHES. ALL THEY ARE IS CARNAL ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORMS AND NOTHING MORE. WAKEUP! YOU WON'T FIND JESUS IN THESE PLACES. REMEMBER IT WAS THE PREISTS WHO GOT JESUS CRUCIFIED BACK IN THE DAY. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...