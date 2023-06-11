Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
雷夫·赫特蘭: 醫治「孤兒的靈」Healing the Orphaned Spirit - Leif Hetland
12 views
channel image
purepassionchinese
Published Yesterday |

雷夫·赫特蘭分享他尋找愛與肯定的經歷。他的儿少期年充滿來自性侵害和毒癮的破碎，但上帝愛的洗禮，改變了一切。

Leif tells the story of his search for love and affirmation during a broken childhood filled with sexual abuse and addiction and the baptism in God's love that changed everything.

Click this Telegram channel link to access more testimonies and teachings on healing of sexual brokenness https://t.me/+15QjMsoAPY8zNThl


用這個鏈接，就可以加入這個性清得醫治的資源 Telegram 頻道 ❤️ https://t.me/+15QjMsoAPY8zNThl

想知道更多？通過 [email protected] 聯繫我們

Want to know more? Contact us at [email protected]

Keywords
healingsexualitylove of godorphaned spirit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket