BOMBSHELL NZ Whistleblower! Also William Shatner: "We Are Going Extinct" World News 12/3/23

Weekly News Report- The Whistleblower out of New Zealand has had his home raided by police. A database administrator who helped the New Zealand government catalog vaccine recipients has come forward as a whistleblower to reveal the spike in deaths associated with the COVID-19 jab campaign, which resulted in mass death. William Shatner joined the BBC to warn the world that civilization is going extinct and praised King Charles saying that he needs to tell the planet that "We are all going to die." Neil Oliver "If you can't get your head around what is happening, you might say it's you, not them," and what they are planning next. Javier Milei hitting the ground running for liberty in Argentina after his huge win last week. "One of the greatest thieves in the history of mankind is the central bank."- Javier Milei. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/nz-whistleblower/
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.