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Fall Of The Cabal Sequel: Video 2, Parts 1 To 10. A Continued Documentation Of The Cabal
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1203 views • January 30, 2022
Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter continue the documentations of the evil cabal in this video sequel with another 10 part video series of the Fall Of The Cabal. If you want to see the very first 1-10 video series of the Fall Of The Cabal look back in my early video postings where it was posted on 5/10/2021.
We’re taking you back into history, all the way to the origins of the Cabal. Let’s start in Sumer (modern-day Iraq), where the oldest civilization on earth started. By following two major migrations (to the West and to the North), we’ll meet the Khazars and the Ashkenazi, and we’ll discover the roots of the Rothschild family. Part one of this video takes you to the turbulent era of the Crusades, the Knights Templar, their hunger for world dominance and their link to Secret Societies, the Jesuit Order and the Freemasons. Were these really separate groups? Let’s find out in this very first episode!
We’re taking you back into history, all the way to the origins of the Cabal. Let’s start in Sumer (modern-day Iraq), where the oldest civilization on earth started. By following two major migrations (to the West and to the North), we’ll meet the Khazars and the Ashkenazi, and we’ll discover the roots of the Rothschild family. Part one of this video takes you to the turbulent era of the Crusades, the Knights Templar, their hunger for world dominance and their link to Secret Societies, the Jesuit Order and the Freemasons. Were these really separate groups? Let’s find out in this very first episode!
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