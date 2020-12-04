© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Absolute PROOF: The COVID-19 PCR Test is TOTAL FRAUD!
Follow
0
Share
Report
334 views • December 04, 2020
As cases of coronavirus rise across the world, shouldn’t death rates be going up too? Del breaks down how #COVID tests are seriously flawed by providing less than accurate results and why the majority of positive cases are completely false. It's a total scam.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.