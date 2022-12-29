China To End Quarantine for Inbound Arrivals, Restart Outbound Tourism in “Orderly Manner”

https://gnews.org/articles/634371
Summary：12/27/2022 CNN international correspondent Selina Wang: China to end quarantine for inbound arrivals from January 8, restart outbound tourism in 'orderly manner.' It downgrades COVID management to Class B disease. Without preparations, hospitals are now overwhelmed with COVID patients.
