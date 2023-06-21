Create New Account
The Heaven will open for you
Evangelical Endtime Machine
All these blessings will come upon you, and overtake you, if you listen to the voice of the Lord your God.


Published on  February 27th, 2023 by Jennifer in the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Please share and do not change © BC

*Note; You can also suport www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com bye your prayers and donation, ore bye helping the ministry in translating messages you can go for info to; [email protected]
Goal of the ministry stichtingeindtijdnieuws
Is spreading Gods gospelmessages on the website, among others, and to help the needy, it is an oficial registrated non profit ministry for Gods glory and belongs to Yeshua Hamashiach YHWH Jesus Christ Himself who is the captain of this ship.



