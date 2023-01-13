https://gettr.com/post/p24q3yl66bc

1/11/2023 Miles Guo: From where did PAG get its money? Where is the majority of PAG’s business located? Who worked with PAG? PAG is most keen to get its hand on American and Japanese pension funds! Because once a war breaks out, PAG will become the best weapon for Communist China to attack its opponents!

#PAG #CCP #American #pensionfund #Japanese





1/11/2023 文贵直播：PAG的钱是哪儿来的？PAG的生意都在哪里？和PAG合作的都是什么人？PAG最愿意拿的钱是美国和日本的养老基金！因为一旦战争爆发，PAG将成为中共国打击对手的最好武器！

#太平联盟 #中共 #美国人 #养老金 #日本人