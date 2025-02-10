Saber Sarris, Freed and Hopeful

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released prisoner Saber Abu Sris after he spent 22 years in captivity, having been sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank and was freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist occupation. As per the agreement, three Zionist individuals were exchanged for 110 Palestinian detainees, many of whom were serving long or life sentences.
Interview: Saber Abu Sarris
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 02/02/2025
