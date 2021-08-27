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GRAPHENE ATTACK by GLOBALISTS (Quinta Column URGENT MESSAGE)
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182 views • August 27, 2021
URGENT MESSAGE From The 5th Column
This is an urgent communication from biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, from La Quinta Columna. We are witnessing MASS POISONING of the world’s population with toxic graphene oxide.
Source:
La Quinta Columna - https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
vax.free2shine.net
This is an urgent communication from biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, from La Quinta Columna. We are witnessing MASS POISONING of the world’s population with toxic graphene oxide.
Source:
La Quinta Columna - https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
vax.free2shine.net
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