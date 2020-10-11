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Global Alert News - #270 - Dane Wigington
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57 views • October 11, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 10, 2020.
This week Dane focuses on the record breaking engineered wild fires in California, New Zealand, South America, Russia and around the world.This is part of weather warfare to interrupt the global food chain in concert with the CV19 plan + economic collapse. Evil.
This week Dane focuses on the record breaking engineered wild fires in California, New Zealand, South America, Russia and around the world.This is part of weather warfare to interrupt the global food chain in concert with the CV19 plan + economic collapse. Evil.
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