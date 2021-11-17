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THIS MAN HAS A MESSAGE FOR THE POLITICIANS, COPS AND ESPECIALLY FOR THE HATERS (HILARIOUS)
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181 views • November 17, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. He is talking about Austrailia but he could very easily be describing the United States. More videos you may want to see:
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/z3ijGB0Aivia/
Parents Heads Up! The Metaverse - This is what it is. The Matrix in real life. Protect your kids.
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