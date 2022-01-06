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ARRESTED, Held Without Bail Vaccine Police Founder LIVE CALL from JAIL!
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102 views • January 06, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
In an exclusive call from the jailhouse in Jefferson County, Alabama, Stew Peters speaks with the founder of Vaccine Police, Christopher Key, after his arrest this afternoon for not wearing a Chinese-made face mask during a court appearance.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrxynk-arrested-held-without-bail-vaccine-police-founder-live-call-from-jail.html
In an exclusive call from the jailhouse in Jefferson County, Alabama, Stew Peters speaks with the founder of Vaccine Police, Christopher Key, after his arrest this afternoon for not wearing a Chinese-made face mask during a court appearance.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrxynk-arrested-held-without-bail-vaccine-police-founder-live-call-from-jail.html
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