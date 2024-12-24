THE POISON SHOTS AND THE HUMAN GUINEA PIG EXPERIMENT

I am glad TruthSeekerNews1984 is back!!

Hi ladies and gentlemen,

I hope you’re all well.

Some time ago I ago stopped producing these videos, as quite truthfully I lost my spark.

The time, effort and resources that goes in to making these videos is quite demanding. Retiring this channel was the plan.

I have received a quite a few messages to continue, so I thought I would make one to round out the year.

Let me know in the comments if you want to keep seeing them and we’ll see what happens.

This genocide is clearly still happening. They experimented on the people of the world and used them as Guinea pigs, and the effects of that are still very present. If you take your eye off the ball and not monitor the deaths like I did, you don’t notice it. It is only after making this video did I realise it has not slowed down.

As we approach 2025, it is becoming increasingly difficult to link the deaths to the jab, although we all know that it’s the main cause.

Amazing accounts like BC Covid(Telegram), Hello Dave(Twitter ) have also taken a rest.

A big shout out to them guys who have done amazing work.

It’s been a hell of a ride. Thankyou for all your viewership and commentary..I hope we all get justice and vindication one day.

Take care, Merry Xmas and Happy New Year

TSN

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984





