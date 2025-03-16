Do Adopted People Really Live Longer? (The Surprising Biblical Truth)

Discover the astonishing answer to why adopted people live forever—spiritually! In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Romans 8 to reveal how spiritual adoption into God’s family grants believers eternal life, the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, and a heavenly inheritance.

Learn:



Why every child of God receives the Holy Spirit immediately (Romans 8:9)

How to live by the Spirit, not the flesh, to please God

Why suffering as a Christian is a proof of adoption and a path to future glory

The ultimate promise: eternal life with Christ and a resurrected body



If you've ever wondered what it truly means to be "adopted by God," this video unpacks the life-changing blessings—and responsibilities—of joining heaven's family.



00:00 Introduction and Opening Hymn

00:44 Greetings and Introduction to the Topic

01:12 Understanding Our Adoption in Christ

02:31 The Role of the Holy Spirit in Adoption

05:36 Living by the Spirit, Not the Flesh

06:30 The Proof and Expectation of Suffering

09:40 Conclusion and Final Thoughts