Never Get On Satan's Payroll

When Judas decided to get on Satans payroll, Jesus described his action prior as it would have been better if he was not born. The love of money is the root the devil uses to get people away from God/Jesus. Fear is another tool the devil uses because only by walking in faith can we please God and to do so means to choose to suffer and its clear very few people choose to suffer when given other options. Notice the world and church operating in the same fear the world is pushing. This empowers the devil and insults God who is Jealous. God restrains the devil and if the church chooses not to walk by faith the devil will be given the opportunity to kill all who don't follow his orders. Is it not the way of the devil to use those of Gods house to fight against God. That is how we have the fallen angels. Most don't see when the devil is sifting their faith and usually notice when its arrest, prison and death. Revelation outlines this as where we are headed for the world and fast. Great tribulation saints will die for their faith as they will not stand in faith with Jesus until it gets to that point.

Matthew 26:24

King James Version

24 The Son of man goeth as it is written of him: but woe unto that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! it had been good for that man if he had not been born.