Joy as persecution rises

Jesus said in this world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer! How on earth is that possible? Jesus went on to explain. Because He has overcome the world. He has won the battle. We then only need to rest in the fight (Ex 14:14). You see, when we are in Christ, we are as Paul stated, more than conquerors.



We are entering an incredible season on the earth right now that is going to lead to a more obvious persecution to the one that is already here upon us. Joshua 1:9 reminds us to be bold and courageous – to be not discouraged. Why? Because God is with us. Indeed, Jesus said, "I will be with you even until the end of the age."



Persecution will increase, but so too will the joy of heaven in all those who follow Him to the very end.



Hallelujah!