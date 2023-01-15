South Australia trials comprehensive facial recognition technology. When they say criminals they mean us. The dissidents, freedom fighters, non compliant, independent, self sufficient and unvaxinated. We’ll be identified, tagged our bank accounts will be blocked, our movements will berestricted until we comply.
Get out and protest people. I can’t stress this enough. We need to show them the numbers they’re dealing with.
#GreatSocialismReset
#SocialCredit
#BigBrother
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.