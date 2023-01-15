South Australia trials comprehensive facial recognition technology. When they say criminals they mean us. The dissidents, freedom fighters, non compliant, independent, self sufficient and unvaxinated. We’ll be identified, tagged our bank accounts will be blocked, our movements will berestricted until we comply.



Get out and protest people. I can’t stress this enough. We need to show them the numbers they’re dealing with.



#GreatSocialismReset

#SocialCredit

#BigBrother

