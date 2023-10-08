RepMattGaetz | Kevin McCarthy Was NEVER Serious About His Promises!Congressman Matt Gaetz joined “The Joe Pags Show” to discuss why Kevin McCarthy deserved to be vacated from the House Speakership, what the hostile reaction from the D.C. uniparty has been like, and how the American people are ultimately supportive of his efforts to change Congress.
(Rumble, Joe Page Show, 10/05/23)
