RepMattGaetz | Kevin McCarthy Was NEVER Serious About His Promises!
GalacticStorm
RepMattGaetz | Kevin McCarthy Was NEVER Serious About His Promises!Congressman Matt Gaetz joined “The Joe Pags Show” to discuss why Kevin McCarthy deserved to be vacated from the House Speakership, what the hostile reaction from the D.C. uniparty has been like, and how the American people are ultimately supportive of his efforts to change Congress.


(Rumble, Joe Page Show, 10/05/23)

Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!

matt gaetzgovernment spendingcongressional hearingcrshut down avertedstopgap resolution

